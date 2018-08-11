CLAYMONT, Del. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 495 have reopened after a fatal crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer initially closed the interstate in both directions north of Wilmington, Delaware.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday, just south of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.

Delaware State Police announced the southbound lanes had reopened early Saturday afternoon.

Police say I-495 northbound is closed between Edgemoor Road and Philadelphia Pike. Authorities say the roadway is anticipated to remain closed for an extended period of time. They say there is not a projected time for the reopening of the northbound lanes at this time, as the investigation and cleanup operation continue.

