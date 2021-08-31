“So if you have already evacuated, do not return here or elsewhere in southeast Louisiana until the Office of Emergency Preparedness tells you it is ready to receive you,” he said. “The schools are not open. The businesses are not open. The hospitals are slammed. There’s no water and there’s not going to be electricity.”
Two days after Ida came ashore in Louisiana, hundreds of thousands of people remained without power. With temperatures in the 80s and the heat index projected to make it feel like more than 100 degrees for the next several days, officials were concerned that heat-related illnesses could lead to more deaths across the state. There were reports that power would not be restored to some communities for 30 days.
“I’m not satisfied with 30 days, the Entergy people aren’t satisfied with 30 days,” Edwards said. “Nobody who’s out there needing power is satisfied with that. But I am mindful that we just had the strongest hurricane — or at least tied for the strongest — that the state has ever experienced and the infrastructure has been damaged.”
It wasn’t only the heat and humidity and lack of power that had officials worried Tuesday. Water and sewage systems in several parishes were severely damaged during the storm. The state had set up more than 30 shelters to take evacuees without access to basic infrastructure. Edwards said his greatest concern was how long hospitals, which were already full of coronavirus patients before Ida, could operate effectively on generator power.
In the devastated community of Raceland, in Lafourche Parish, residents in the Bayou Country community were struggling to live in homes with ruined roofs, broken windows and leaky ceilings. Houses and trailers were destroyed, flipped off their foundations, or shredded by Ida’s intense winds.
But residents said the most heartbreaking impact of the storm hasn’t been the damage to their homes. It is living without electricity and running water. They wondered on Tuesday who, if anyone, would be coming to help.
Many residents, who sat outside on streets cluttered with debris and sought relief from the stifling heat, said they were looking for food and fuel. Without access to cellphones or televisions, they worried that all the help was “going to New Orleans,” as one woman put it.
In the community’s racially diverse Morristown neighborhood, residents said they had little even before Ida hit.
“I have no water. No lights. No stove,” said Sharon Murray, 65, as she sat in front of her trailer, rocking in her wheelchair. “It’s going to be very hard for us because this storm destroyed everything.”
Murray said a tree fell on the back of her trailer, destroying most of her belongings.
“All I got is in the front,” she said, pointing to her home. “But as you can see, the glass is blown out, so I am sitting here rocking because I am in pain.”
When a Washington Post reporter and photographer arrived in the neighborhood, many residents approached, hoping for Federal Emergency Management Agency help.
“I just need $3 for ice,” Charlene Shelby, 60, said.
“Is the government going to come help us out or not?” asked Chris Wheaton, 55. “Or are we on our own?”
Eight months ago, Wheaton cobbled together his last remaining cash — about $7,000 — to convert a large shed into a two-bedroom home. But Ida’s winds cracked the supporting drywall.
By midafternoon, some help had arrived. In the parking lot of Raceland Elementary School, the Louisiana Army and Air National Guards set up a distribution site to hand out water, ready-to-eat meals and tarps. Within the first few hours, about 250 vehicles had arrived to collect supplies, said Lt. Mel Kurtis Delin of the Louisiana Air National Guard.
A local business, Jay’s Quick Stop, stepped in to help. Even though the restaurant was heavily damaged, the owner allowed some residents to “clean out the freezers.” By afternoon, using gas-powered fryers, Kasi Breaux was preparing chicken and shrimp.
Breaux, 43, said the owner told her to try to feed as many people as possible.
“They told us to come take everything from the freezers and serve it to the public for free,” Breaux said.
“This is absolutely the worst storm we’ve ever been through here, and we’ve been through Katrina, and we’ve been through Andrew and my mom and all say this is worse than Betsy.”
She said the biggest need is water.
“We have not seen federal help,” Breaux said. “Cajun people, and people from the bayou, we can survive and we can figure it out. But there is only so much water, and only so much we can do if we can’t get water. . . . We can’t even boil our water, because there is no water to boil.”
Marshal Boveland, 52, lives on $200 a month in rental income that he generates from a plot of land that his late father left him, and he lives in a house that his “daddy built by hand, brick by brick.” The house held up fairly well in the storm, but Ida left a large hole in the ceiling over his bedroom. On Monday night, he cooked all of his remaining food on a grill.
“You can take the lights. Just give me the water where I can clean myself,” Boveland said. “I am stressed out. And when I say I am stressed out — I. Am. Stressed. Out.”
At a Monday news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that FEMA had 3,600 employees working in six states — staging 3.4 million meals, 35,700 tarps and 200 generators. As of Tuesday, local officials said they had seen none of it.
“I’m hoping that they get a little bit quicker,” said Kirk Lepine, president of Plaquemines Parish. He says his community needs fuel, food and other items, but he hasn’t received any updates from the agency. “I’m on a thread with my [other] parish presidents, and I think they’re just as frustrated.”
Meanwhile, search-and-rescue teams continued to work in the communities hit hardest. The Coast Guard used flights over communities such as Grand Isle, La., to search for people in need of help. The teams have assisted hundreds of survivors, authorities said.
Across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, conditions in towns closer to the Gulf of Mexico remained dire.
Residents attempting to enter Jean Lafitte, a community of fewer than 2,000 in Jefferson Parish, were stopped by sheriff’s deputies who warned that the road ahead was still flooded. They would only be allowed in by boat.
In nearby Crown Point, waist-high water filled the streets but some residents decided to trudge through on foot.
Neptale Hernandez, 45, led a group of four men, carrying a machete to swish near any large air bubbles that might be signs of a lurking alligator. Along the walk, a muddy flood line crossed over cars and homes, revealing how high the water had been. In some spots, the line was above the men’s heads.
“We’re used to getting flooded, but not like this,” said Rojer Gonzales Jr., 23.
Gonzales followed Hernandez back to the trailer he shares with his parents and sister. Their neighborhood was largely quiet Tuesday, except for a few residents passing by in boats.
Eventually the men found a vessel of their own: a neighbor’s flipped motorboat. They righted it, hoping to use it to lug a generator — if it was still working — out of the Gonzales’s home.
Gonzales’s father, Rojer Gonzales Sr., 47, found a floating storage container filled with dry children’s toys. He threw them onto the stoop of a neighbor’s flooded home — he knew small children lived there — joking, “Ho ho ho” and “Feliz Navidad” as he did so. Then he used the empty container to begin scooping water out of the boat.
It took more than an hour for the men to get to the trailer, which sat adjacent to a large canal. When they arrived, they found a cat sitting atop a ladder that hung horizontally along the side of the house. A water snake blocked the entrance to the home.
Inside the elevated trailer, the water line was at least two feet high. The family’s possessions were all over the floor, and a layer of mud covered everything up to their couch cushions.
The men began gathering belongings they hoped to salvage: gas canisters, passports and blankets. They bagged up wet clothes and packed tortillas, eggs and water bottles into their boat, then used mops and buckets to push as much mud out of the trailer as they could. It was difficult work in the August heat.
The younger Gonzales sat on the porch to take a break, putting his head in his hands.
“I feel bad, man. This sucks,” he said.
After a moment, he stood up and went back inside. “I’ve got to get my sister some clothes,” he said, returning to work.
On the long walk back to dry land, the men’s boat occasionally got stuck in shallow spots — a good sign, at least, that the water might be receding.
On Monday, Gonzales made this same trek to seek help for his family, their three dogs and a pet rabbit, and some neighbors, who all stayed in Crown Point for the storm.
“The water was getting bad,” Gonzales said. “Outside, there were six feet of it. Inside, there were two or three.”
The water rose quickly Sunday night, he said, and when it hadn’t receded by Monday morning, he went out alone in search of help. He tried swimming to dry land but found doing so more tiring, so he walked barefoot to nearby rescue crews, who then returned by boat to evacuate the family.
Monday night, the Gonzales family crammed into the three-bedroom home of some relatives in nearby Terrytown. The relatives kept one bedroom, the Gonzales family took the second and the children shared a third. The house had no power, but the group was able to use multiple generators to power window units in each of the bedrooms.
It worked for a night, Gonzales said, but he was not sure it was a sustainable setup.
“We have a generator, but it’s not good enough,” he said. “This heat is no bueno.”
After handling Tuesday’s more pressing concerns, Gonzales said his family would have to think about what they’ll do next.
“Hands to God, one of our cars is working,” he said. “So we can at least get from Point A to Point B.”
He said they might go to Houston, where he has an aunt and two cousins, or they might stay put.
“I don’t know for sure,” he said. “We’ll have to see.”
On Tuesday morning, at least 100 cars were idling in the heat along Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans’s Lower Garden District waiting in lines that stretched at least a half mile in each direction outside one of the few gas stations open in the city. With the heat index expected to surpass 100 degrees and uncertainty about when the power could return, customers were seen filling multiple gas containers to feed their cars and generators.
Mickey Hendricks, near the front of the line, said he had been waiting more than an hour to fill his Toyota pickup and additional gas cans to keep his generator going. “We can last a few days on the generator in this heat, but if we lose that, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said.
Hendricks had waited in a line at another gas station Monday when the pumps went dry. “I hope it lasts,” he said, eyeing the 15 or so cars ahead of him.
At one point, tempers flared as one customer urged another who was filling multiple gas cans not to be greedy. Even as the customers carried on, two New Orleans police cars soon showed up, sirens blaring, and took up positions to keep an eye on what seemed to be an increasingly tense situation. At one point, a fuel tanker passed the gas station, escorted by unmarked law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing — a sign of the concern over fuel shortages in the region.
Residents in this part of the city remain deeply scarred by memories of Katrina. The Shell station sits just blocks from the New Orleans Convention Center, where thousands sought refuge from the floodwaters and heat in the days after that storm. Horror stories from the days after Katrina are still top of mind for many in the Crescent City.
There were a few bright spots of recovery on Tuesday. Entergy, the largest power provider in Louisiana, reported that power had been restored to 85,000 customers. Company officials told members of the New Orleans City Council that some service could be restored in their city by Wednesday evening, according to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.
Along a long stretch of boarded-up businesses along St. Claude Avenue in Arabi, just east of New Orleans’s Lower Ninth Ward, Gerald’s restaurant was up and running on generators, an air-conditioned paradise serving burgers, chicken fingers and doughnuts to sweaty residents looking for a reprieve.
“Hallelujah! Praise be to Jesus!” a woman shouted, throwing her hands in the air as she walked in the door, escaping the sweltering conditions that many fear could lead to deaths in coming days in areas without power.
At the counter, a group including local police officers traded gossip with residents on what they’d heard about when the power might be restored or where to buy gas.
Down the block, at least 100 cars were lined up on the avenue and through neighborhood streets amid rumors that a fuel tanker might be refilling the local service station soon. A man sat atop his Ford pickup, guarding his place as first in line at the pump.
Tik Root, Will Englund, Jacob Bogage, Silvia Foster-Frau and Paulina Firozi contributed to this report.