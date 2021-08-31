At one point, tempers flared as one customer urged another who was filling multiple gas cans not to be greedy. Even as the customers carried on, two New Orleans police cars soon showed up, sirens blaring, and took up positions to keep an eye on what seemed to be an increasingly tense situation. At one point, a fuel tanker passed the gas station, escorted by unmarked law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing — a sign of the concern over fuel shortages in the region.

