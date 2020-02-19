Judge William Paul Nichols denied bond, and McBride was lodged in the Monroe County Jail on charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the victim’s body in the living room early Monday, but her head was located in the backyard of the home McBride shared with the victim and his father in Temperance, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Toledo, Ohio.

___

This story as been corrected to show that the suspect is from southeastern Michigan.