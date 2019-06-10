SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Southern California man convicted of killing family of 4 who was found buried in desert.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Southern California man convicted of killing family of 4 who was found buried in desert.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.