LOS ANGELES — A Southern California street racer who caused a fiery freeway crash that killed three people has been sentenced to nearly 22 1/2 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dealio Lockhart of Whittier was sentenced Friday, a month after he pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say Lockhart’s Dodge Challenger was doing 127 mph when he lost control and slammed into a UPS tractor-trailer rig during a 2016 race on Interstate 5 in Commerce, near Los Angeles.

The rig went into oncoming lanes and struck another car, causing a chain-reaction crash. The trucker and two people in that car died, while four other people were injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.