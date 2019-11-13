By Associated Press November 13, 2019 at 4:18 PM ESTLOS ANGELES — Southern California utility agrees to pay $360M to reimburse taxpayers for deadly 2017-2018 wildfires, mudslide.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy