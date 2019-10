Meanwhile, forecasters said additional heavy rains could inundate the region this weekend. More than 100 high schools in at least seven states moved up football games a day because of a rainy forecast for Friday night.

AD

More than 25 million people are still affected by arid conditions in the Southeast, with much of eastern Alabama, northern Georgia and western South Carolina far too dry.

AD

Georgia officials have asked for water conservation measures in 103 counties, and forecasters said ponds, fields and trees are still drying up in the state. Millions more are living in drought-plagued areas in Texas and the Southwest.

But officials lifted a statewide fire alert this week after scattered rains in Alabama, where about 720 fires burned more than 8,200 acres (3,300 hectares) in September and October. Some stream levels are headed up.

An Agriculture Department report showed some crops doing better in South Carolina, although farm conditions across the region are generally poorer than in recent years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD