“We go forward as one SPLC with gratitude for the commitment and engagement of our talented staff and the work we will continue doing together,” Baynes-Dunning said in a statement announcing the union vote.

A supermajority of employees this fall requested representation by the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035 of The News Guild-Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

The nonprofit is perhaps best known for its work monitoring hate organizations but also does extensive civil rights litigation.

The move to unionize follows upheaval at the organization that saw the departure of longtime leaders and the announcement of a review of workplace culture.

The organizing committee has said that it wants to form a strong union that lays a “foundation for a legacy of equal rights, respect and dignity for all workers, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical ability, and national origin.”

