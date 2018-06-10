Smoke rises from a stand of trees smoldering from the 416 Fire west of U.S. Highway 550 on Friday, June 8, 2018, near Hermosa, Colo. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP) (Associated Press)

DURANGO, Colo. — A wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in southwestern Colorado has nearly doubled in size in hot, dry and windy weather.

The fire has burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers) as of Sunday, up from nearly 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) Saturday. Fire spokesman Brian Eady says the change is the result of both natural fire growth and blazes firefighters intentionally set to control the fire’s movement.

The Durango Herald reports incident commander Todd Pechota told residents at a community meeting Saturday that the situation is “going to get worse before it gets better.”

Residents of about 1,300 homes have been ordered to evacuate, including 220 on Saturday. No homes have been lost.

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

