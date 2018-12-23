Florida

SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite

SpaceX has launched the U.S. Air Force’s most powerful GPS satellite ever built.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday, hoisting the satellite into orbit.

The satellite was supposed to soar Tuesday, but rocket concerns and then weather delayed the flight.

Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, said the satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming. It’s the first in a series and nicknamed Vespucci after the 15th-century Italian explorer who calculated Earth’s circumference to within 50 miles.

Lockheed Martin developed the advanced GPS technology and is building the satellites at facility near Denver.

Sunday’s blastoff was SpaceX’s 21st and final launch of the year, a company record.

— Associated Press

Ohio

Car plows into church, injuring 6 worshipers

A car smashed through a church wall during Sunday morning services, injuring six people and shattering stained glass.

Firefighters said the six who were hurt at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus were treated for cuts and other injuries.

The Rev. Jay Anderson said members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall. He says that the wall “just exploded” and that pieces of glass went flying.

He said the church was unusually crowded with about 100 people because there was a special Christmas performance.

The crash left a wide hole in part of the church.

— Associated Press

Caribbean

Costa Rican fishermen saved by passing ship

A cruise ship rescued two Costa Rican fishermen who had been stranded at sea for about three weeks.

Royal Caribbean Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet tweeted Sunday that the sailors were saved Friday night between Grand Cayman and Jamaica by the ship Empress of the Seas.

Van Fleet said the cruise ship was not scheduled to be there but had taken an alternate route because of bad weather.

Van Fleet said on Twitter that the fishermen left from Costa Rica and had been adrift since Dec. 1. They said they had fallen asleep while their nets were soaking and ran out of gas while trying to return.

Both received medical attention onboard.

— Associated Press