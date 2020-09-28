Torra, a staunch separatist politician who became the head of Catalonia’s government following the 2017 push for the region’s independence from Spain, had previously criticized the case as an act of repression against the democratic mandate of voters in the northeastern region.
The decision triggers a new period of uncertainty in Catalonia. According to the law, Torra’s deputy should take over as president-in-charge until a new election is held in the region.
