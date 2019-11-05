Blakely bid $162,500 for the pants, which Newton-John had to be sewn into for the 1978 film.

Blakely says she is huge fan of Newton-John, who sang at Blakely’s wedding.

Newton-John says she’s excited Blakley purchased them.

Julien’s Auctions says the leather jacket that Newton-John’s character, Sandy, wore fetched $243,200, bringing the total for the outfit to $405,700.

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

