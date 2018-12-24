Missouri

5 killings reported in 24 hours in St. Louis

Authorities said five people were fatally shot and several others wounded in St. Louis in a 24-hour span this past weekend, just days after the city’s police chief announced a substantial drop in violent crime.

Police found the first victim, 33-year-old John Watson, dead about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in a vacant lot. Police responded about 4 a.m. Sunday to the fatal shootings of two other people: Brian Henley, 24, who was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with an uninjured 3-year-old girl inside, and Kevin Brown, 25, who was found in the street.

Darren Avery, 53, was found dead about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near a sidewalk.

The fifth victim, 27-year-old Kourtney Steed, was found dead in a home just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Romello Thomas, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in Steed’s death, but no suspects have been identified in the other killings.

Police say there was no connection between the four homicide scenes. They said one involved a domestic situation and two others were believed to be drug-related. The circumstances of the fourth were unknown.

The violence came after Chief John Hayden presented figures Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Hayden said St. Louis had 174 homicides through mid-December, compared with 205 last year, which was a 20-year high.

Louisiana

Helicopter rescues six from disabled boat

The Coast Guard said a helicopter crew rescued two adults and four children early Christmas Eve from a disabled bass boat in Louisiana.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday that the boat was in trouble in Atchafalaya Bay near Morgan City, about 70 miles from New Orleans.

A Coast Guard news release said the 16-foot boat was in water that was too shallow for a rescue boat to reach.

A Coast Guard said a helicopter reached the scene at 2:30 a.m.

The six people were hoisted into the helicopter and were at the airport in nearby Patterson before 4 a.m.

Ohio

Woman crashes car into Columbus church

Police are not citing a 92-year-old driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a church during a Christmas service in Columbus.

Police said officers determined it was a private-property accident. The driver was treated for leg injuries, and three older church patrons were treated at hospitals for minor injuries from glass and debris. A 60-year-old passenger in the car also was treated.

Officers responded about 10:40 a.m. Sunday to Crossroads United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Jay Anderson said members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall.

He said the wall “just exploded” and pieces of glass went flying.

Anderson said the church was unusually crowded, with some 100 people, because there was a special Christmas performance.

The driver’s name was not released.

