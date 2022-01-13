Since it was already dark, her mother, Anna Machado, told her to only stay out 20 minutes and then return home. But Diamond never came back as she was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday a couple of blocks away on the side of a street near a grassy field where all the neighborhood children play. Her family found her body by the greenspace after Peanut ran home without Diamond. Machado tried to revive her daughter by performing CPR, but it was too late.