Special counsel’s case against lawyer can go to trial, judge rules

Judge: Special counsel case can go to trial Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss Special Counsel John Durham’s criminal case against Michael Sussmann, a lawyer with Democratic Party connections, paving the way for the matter to head to trial. The six-page ruling was highly technical, and the judge did not offer a resounding endorsement of the special counsel’s case. But it was an undeniable win for Durham, and sets the stage for a high-profile courtroom showdown next month.

Sussmann was charged in September with lying to the FBI. By Durham’s account, Sussmann claimed he was approaching the bureau’s general counsel in 2016 with potentially damaging information about then-candidate Donald Trump on his own, when in fact he was doing so on behalf of a tech executive he represented and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty and argued in a motion to dismiss the case that even if he did as Durham alleged, that would not be a federal crime.

The motion hinged on whether the purported lie Sussmann told the bureau — that he was not representing any client — was “material,” or relevant, to what the bureau did. Sussmann argued it was not.

Judge Christopher R. Cooper indicated it was possible Sussmann’s arguments might ultimately prove right, but legal precedent required the matter to first go to trial.

Durham’s team argued Sussmann’s lie was relevant. Had the bureau known that Sussmann was approaching on behalf of two clients with political interests, they might have asked more questions about the source of his information or taken different investigative steps, a Durham prosecutor said at a recent court hearing.

The information Sussmann presented was computer data showing possibly nefarious computer connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian financial institution known as Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated but ultimately could not prove the computer data showed anything nefarious.

Durham was tapped by then-Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s 2016 investigation of Trump’s campaign and whether it conspired with Russia. Barr named him a special counsel soon before leaving office.

— Matt Zapotosky

Tex. tornadoes injure dozens; fire hits N.M.

Nearly two dozen people were injured Tuesday when tornadoes swept through Central Texas.

The storms caused widespread damage in Salado, about 50 miles north of Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 23 people were injured, one of them critically. Twelve of the injured were taken to hospitals.

Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

In the Southwest, a wind-driven wildfire on Tuesday burned at least 150 homes and other structures in New Mexico while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The blaze, fanned by winds between 50 mph and 90 mph, burned at least 6.4 square miles of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest.

— Associated Press

