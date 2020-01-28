The report offers an unusually pointed look at shortcomings in a segment of the U.S. military that is known for daring missions like the raids that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011 and Islamic State group founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria in October.

Recent cases of alleged misconduct have raised deep concern and marred the record of the Special Operations forces, which also include Delta Force commandos, as well as Air Force and Marine Special Operations troops. They are called on often for high-risk operations because of their elite training and agility.

President Trump’s controversial intervention in some recent disciplinary cases has added a political twist.

“We did find that certain aspects of our culture have, at times, set conditions favorable for inappropriate behavior,” Army Gen. Richard Clarke, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, told reporters at the Pentagon. “We have a ‘can do’ culture with a bias toward action.” This is “part of what makes us great,” he said, but sometimes it goes too far.

Clarke ordered the ethics review of his commando forces in August, instructing that it look at how the military recruits and advances Special Operations forces.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Man charged in wife's death in dire condition

A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a vehicle inside his garage, authorities said.

Fotis Dulos was found when officers went to his house in Farmington because he was late for a bond hearing in the murder case. He is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie said. Dulos was alone inside the house when police responded.

Dulos has denied any involvement in killing his wife, Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at their New Canaan school in May; she is presumed dead.

Officers and emergency medical responders converged on Dulos’s stately home in the wealthy Hartford suburb around noon Tuesday, and confusion ensued because Dulos’s attorney, Norm Pattis, and others initially said that he was dead. Pattis later said he was told his client had a pulse.

Dulos, 52, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. He had posted a $6 million bond and was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’s home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.