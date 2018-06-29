ST. LOUIS — A special prosecutor has been appointed to assist St. Louis police looking into whether an investigator for the prosecutor’s office committed perjury in his investigation of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

A judge on Friday appointed attorney Gerald Carmody, a former assistant circuit attorney, in the investigation of William Tisaby.

Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to assist in investigating whether Greitens took an unauthorized cellphone photo of a woman during a sexual encounter in 2015. Greitens, a Republican, admitted to an affair with the woman but denied criminal wrongdoing. Still, he resigned effective June 1.

Gardner’s office has argued that appointment of a special prosecutor would be premature.

Greitens’ attorneys have alleged that Tisaby lied in court, coached witnesses and withheld information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.