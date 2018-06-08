Mayors, business leaders and others leave a luncheon program during the 86th annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston on Friday. More than 250 officials gathered at the four-day event to adopt policy resolutions and discuss such concerns as infrastructure, school safety, immigration and the economic future of municipalities. The conference will end Monday. (Charles Krupa/AP)

MISSOURI

Ex-governor won't face felony charge

A special prosecutor said Friday she will not refile a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against former Missouri governor Eric Greitens (R), a week after Greitens resigned from office amid allegations of personal and political misconduct.

St. Louis prosecutors last month dropped the charge that stemmed from Greitens’s extramarital affair with his hairdresser, and Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed to determine whether it should be refiled.

With the legal deadline to file charges about to expire, Baker said Friday that “we do not have sufficient evidence” to file a charge.

Greitens, 44, a former Navy SEAL officer, resigned June 1. One allegation was that he took a photograph of the woman involved in the affair in 2015 without her permission while she was blindfolded and at least partially nude. He also was accused of illegally using a donor email list from a charity he founded to raise money for his campaign. Legislators were meeting in special session to consider possible impeachment.

Baker was tasked with deciding the invasion-of-privacy case after Judge Rex Burlison last month granted a request from Greitens’s attorneys to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as a witness. Greitens’s attorneys argued that a private investigator Gardner hired to look into Greitens had committed perjury and withheld evidence.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Justice gets suspended from the bench

West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was suspended from the bench Friday over allegations that he repeatedly lied and used his public office for personal gain.

In an order from the high court, Loughry was suspended without pay and barred from hearing any civil or criminal matters during a judicial disciplinary process.

This week, the state Judicial Investigation Commission filed a 32-count complaint with the court that alleges Loughry “made false statements with the deliberate attempt to deceive” concerning his involvement in the renovation of his office. He also failed to tell other justices about a federal subpoena, had furniture moved from his Capitol office to his home and improperly used state vehicles for personal use.

Loughry has repeatedly denied involvement in the office renovations. One such denial came during an appearance before the state House Committee on Finance in January. The current Supreme Court justices recused themselves from participating in issuing the order. The court did not take action on a request to suspend Loughry’s law license.

Loughry was removed as chief justice in February after the justices learned that he had kept secret a federal subpoena that was served on the Supreme Court in December.

— Associated Press