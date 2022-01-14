The program, which aims to reduce work zone speeds and crashes, will be active only in the construction zone and will last until the project is complete, the department said.
The program starts with a 30-day warning period when violators will be mailed a notice of exceeding the posted work zone speed limit of 45 mph (72 kph).
The cameras operate similarly to red-light cameras already in use statewide, using radar to determine when cars are speeding and taking pictures of speeding cars’ license plates, department spokesman C.R. McLeod said.
The amount of the penalty depends on the speed, McLeod said. Drivers caught speeding will be fined at least $20, with an additional dollar added for each mile per hour above the speed limit.
Violations are civil penalties only and points won’t be assessed to driver’s licenses.