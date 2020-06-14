The following day, Lee tweeted an apology.
“My words were WRONG,” he wrote. “I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimized.”
Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old in the early 1990s. Allen has long denied the allegation. Earlier this year, he released a memoir through Arcade Publishing after his original publisher, Hachette Book Group, dropped the book amid widespread criticism.
Lee’s latest film, the Vietnam War drama “Da 5 Bloods,” debuted Friday on Netflix.
