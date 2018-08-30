CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Sports betting has debuted in West Virginia, just in time for college football season.

West Virginia Lottery general managing counsel Danielle Boyd says in an email the first legal wager was accepted Thursday at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. She says it’s the first sports book to begin operations in West Virginia.

While the casino’s sports book has a larger-scale debut scheduled for Saturday, Boyd says it is “officially open.”

Lawmakers earlier this year approved sports betting at the state’s five casinos and on certain mobile apps, shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal law banning most sports betting. The state Lottery Commission later approved applicable rules.

Hollywood Casino’s sports book is operated by William Hill US. Charles Town Races is owned by Penn National Gaming Inc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.