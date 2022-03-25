“It’s kind of like a resistance,” Mattie said this week. “But you’re using art to potentially change people’s perspectives.”

In nearby Santa Monica, the street artist known as 1GoodHombre decided to shed years of anonymity in solidarity with Ukraine war refugees. Todd Goodman said he knew the risks of arrest or fines for his sometimes-illegal street stencils. But those consequences were outweighed by the help he hoped to offer.

“I’ve decided to step out in support of the Ukrainian people,” said Goodman, whose wall stencils depict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holding submachine guns.

Goodman was motivated in part by his Jewish ancestors, who emigrated to the United States in the 1800s from the Ukrainian region.

“My message is generally one of positive love and peace,” said Goodman. “Although this piece might appear to be quite violent, it is one that is speaking to the gut feelings of many people today.”

Both artists are using social media to solicit donations, with proceeds going toward Ukrainian war relief efforts, they said.