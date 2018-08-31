LOS ANGELES — A naked man who sprinted with Los Angeles police officers running after him and a police helicopter overhead is in custody after a lengthy chase .

The pursuit at dawn Friday captured live by TV news helicopters began after the man abandoned a suspected stolen truck on a freeway east of downtown.

Illuminated by a police helicopter spotlight , the man sprinted along dirt footpaths, through a homeless encampment and scaled a fence.

Officers closed in as he hid under trees, but the man then ran down an embankment and across several busy freeway connector roads, dodging cars.

The man disappeared into a hilly wooded area behind residences but officers caught up with him.

He was not immediately identified.

