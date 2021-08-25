Charlottesville removed the sculpture, titled “Their First View of the Pacific” in July, along with statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Critics said the Lewis and Clark statue shows Sacagawea crouched in a “subservient” position to the men, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Borgmeyer said he believes the statue shows Sacagawea tracking for the explorers. He has helped start a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 to move the statue, rather than use tax dollars. As of Monday, the campaign had raised $1,750.
If St. Charles gets the statue, it would be placed in the city’s convention center, at the entrance of the city’s historical society or at a local park, Borgmeyer said.