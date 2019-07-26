MISSOURI

Archdiocese lists clergy accused of abuse

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis on Friday released the names of 61 clergy facing what it determined to be “substantiated” allegations of sexual abuse of children.

The archdiocese published the names online and said it planned to also put the list in a special edition of its newspaper and distribute it to 150,000 Catholic households. The archdiocese said none of the priests are currently in ministry. The list separately named three additional priests accused of possessing child pornography.

In a letter posted on the archdiocese’s website, Archbishop Robert Carlson wrote that he has witnessed the “devastating impact” sexual abuse has had on the lives of victims and their families.

“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine,” Carlson wrote. “But publishing their names is the right thing to do.”

The list of priests accused of sexual abuse includes 34 who are deceased. All of the living priests have been removed from the ministry, according to the archdiocese.

The investigation in St. Louis followed the release of a report in Pennsylvania last year that cited the abuse of more than 1,000 children by hundreds of priests since the 1940s and the efforts of church leaders to cover it up.

Last year, two Catholic dioceses in Missouri — the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and the Diocese of Jefferson City — released similar lists of accused religious leaders. Missouri’s other Roman Catholic diocese, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, is still compiling its list of credibly accused priests, and a spokesman said it is expected to be released in fall.

LOUISIANA

Ex-students sentenced in hazing death

Two former LSU students who pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing in the 2017 alcohol-related death of a fraternity pledge were sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham handed down the sentences to Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, La., and Ryan Matthew Isto, 20, of Butte, Mont., in connection with Max Gruver’s death.

Isto was the former roommate of Matthew Naquin, 21, who was convicted last week of negligent homicide in the death. Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Ga., had been at LSU a month when he died of alcohol poisoning after a Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual. Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Tex., will be sentenced Oct. 16. He faces up to five years in prison.

Black rag dolls pulled from stores: Black rag dolls that came with instructions to "find a wall" and slam the toy against it have been pulled from three stores in New Jersey after customers and a lawmaker said they were offensive. The "Feel Better Doll" were made of black fabric with yarn hair of red, green, black and yellow in the style of dreadlocks. The president of One Dollar Zone said roughly 1,000 dolls were pulled this week from its store in Bayonne and two other locations in New Jersey.

