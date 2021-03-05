Police also learned that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III. An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with other family members just before 5 a.m. Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the 1-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be checked by doctors as a precaution.
Police on Friday were searching for McCulley after the baby was found safe.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.