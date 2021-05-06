Aiden’s 3-year-old sister, Mckenzie Ray, suffered smoke inhalation but survived.
The jury sentence recommendation came after several of Lawson’s relatives testified about his upbringing in poverty, lack of family support and exposure to violence, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Noble accepted the jury’s recommendation.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office tried the case because Robert Steele, a former prosecutor with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, had counseled Lawson while Steele was a public defender.