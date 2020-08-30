By Associated PressAugust 30, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDTST. LOUIS — St. Louis police say 29-year-old officer dies after being shot while responding to a shooting on city’s south side.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy