ST. LOUIS — It shouldn’t be hard to spot the property stolen from St. Louis resident Meghan Panu.

She’s looking for a 12-foot-tall tiny home that was stolen sometime Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent the past two years and about $20,000 working on the 20-foot cedar home.

The house was parked outside Refab, a popular spot for home remodeling supplies, when it was taken. Panu says she’s gone through surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to try and spot the thief.

Panu, a recent graduate of Webster University, planned to finish the interior and move in this spring.

Some Facebook posts reported seeing the house being pulled by a pickup truck on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis.



In this undated photo provided by Ryan Gines, Meghan Panu sits on the front steps of her house in St. Louis.

