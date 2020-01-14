The lawsuit says failure to provide the records is a violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Gardner, a Democrat, initiated an investigation of the Republican governor in early 2018. Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extra-marital affair. The charge was eventually dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Solomon, a former reporter for The Associated Press and The Washington Post, now reports for his own website.