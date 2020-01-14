The lawsuit says failure to provide the records is a violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Gardner, a Democrat, initiated an investigation of the Republican governor in early 2018. Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extra-marital affair. The charge was eventually dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.
Solomon, a former reporter for The Associated Press and The Washington Post, now reports for his own website.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.