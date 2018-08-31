ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ top prosecutor says an “exclusion list” of officers who will not be permitted as primary witnesses in criminal cases was requested by the police department itself.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s list of 28 officers, announced Thursday, raised concerns from police union leaders and Missouri Attorney Josh Hawley. Gardner has not explained why the officers were placed on the list, citing only credibility issues.

Gardner says in a statement released Friday that her office had conversations with police leaders over several months about officers considered problematic. A spokeswoman for Gardner says police asked for a list.

A police spokesman declined comment. But chief John Hayden seemed surprised by the list on Thursday, saying in a statement that the department was “seeking legal guidance” on how to proceed.

