A spokeswoman for Gardner said the ruling will be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.
The McCloskeys, both of them lawyers in their 60s, face weapons and evidence tampering charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.
They were celebrated in conservative circles but criticized by others for the June incident that happened during nationwide protests that followed George Floyd’s death.
A large group of protesters marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home instead detoured onto a private street that includes the McCloskeys’ home. They came outside and pointed guns at the protesters, accusing them of trespassing and saying they felt threatened. Protest leaders said the demonstration was peaceful.
The McCloskeys spoke on video during the Republican National Convention and garnered support from President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vowed to pardon them if they are convicted.
Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, sought Gardner’s removal, citing her reference to the case in fundraising emails during her successful Democratic primary campaign in August. Gardner, St. Louis’ first Black circuit attorney, won reelection in November.
If Clark’s ruling stands, a special prosecutor would be appointed to take over the case.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.