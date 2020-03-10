The school district and the St. Paul Federation of Educators, which represents about 3,550 teachers and support staff, negotiated for six straight days and, despite a mediation session that lasted until 3 a.m. Tuesday, were unable to come to terms.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said the district did everything it could to avoid a walkout.

The union’s priorities include hiring more mental health professionals, multilingual staffers, special-education teachers and restorative practices specialists. The district has said creating mental health teams at every school would cost $27 million a year.

— Associated Press

Judge approves deal with abuse victims

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $34 million settlement between the Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota and nearly 100 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.

Bishop John LeVoir apologized to sexual abuse survivors during the hearing, where U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel gave final approval to the settlement. Several survivors of clergy sexual abuse testified tearfully at the hearing, the Star Tribune reported.

The diocese serving Catholics in southern and west-central Minnesota also agreed to implement 17 child protection protocols.

The diocese filed for bankruptcy protection three years ago and reached the settlement last June. All 93 claimants have approved terms of the settlement, the Star Tribune reported.

The New Ulm diocese is among several Roman Catholic dioceses in Minnesota that have filed for bankruptcy protection amid child sex abuse claims or are considering it.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis emerged from bankruptcy in December 2018, three months after a federal bankruptcy judge approved a $210 million settlement.

Last May, the Diocese of Duluth reached a $40 million settlement with dozens of people who said they were abused as children by priests.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Lawmakers vote for payment to ex-inmate

A former death row inmate who spent 43 years in prison for a murder authorities now say he didn’t commit would be compensated more than $2 million under a bill the Florida Legislature sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday.

Clifford Williams, 76, stood with his family as the House voted unanimously to provide the compensation. The Senate previously passed the bill.

Williams and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were convicted of the 1976 fatal shooting of Jeanette Williams and the attempted murder of Nina Marshall in Jacksonville. Williams was at first sentenced to death and spent four years on death row before being resentenced to life in prison.

No physical evidence linked the men to the crime. Marshall, who has since died, was the only witness, and her testimony contradicted evidence gathered by investigators that has since called her credibility into question.

Both men were released from prison last March. Myers was eligible for $2 million in compensation under state law, but Williams isn’t because he was previously convicted of two unrelated felonies. That’s why lawmakers need to authorize the payment from the state’s general revenue.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Infowars host Jones charged with DWI

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday.

Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Jones is being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who claim the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax. His attorney in that case did not immediately respond to a Tuesday message seeking comment about his arrest.

An article posted on his Infowars website said Jones discussed the arrest on his show Tuesday and claimed that his blood alcohol level was under the legal limit of .08 percent.