The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, which alerted journalists to the case before the man’s arraignment, cites reports that the 24-year-old suspect posed as a teenager at the border in order to cross as an unaccompanied minor — though federal officials haven’t confirmed that nor explained how he ended up in Florida. DeSantis’ office says the case shows “inadequate vetting” as well as a lack of transparency in how the Biden administration transports immigrants who cross illegally.