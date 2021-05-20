“I am thrilled to continue the story of Avery Keene – an exciting and brilliant protagonist – with Doubleday,” Abrams said in a statement. “Avery began her adventures in ‘While Justice Sleeps,’ and now we can follow her as she discovers what’s next for her and those she loves in the years ahead.”
Earlier this month, Berkley announced it was reissuing a trilogy of romance novels Abrams self-published in the early 2000s under the penname Selena Montgomery. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal International Studios has optioned the rights for a television series based on “While Justice Sleeps,” with Abrams serving as producer.
Abrams, 47, is also the author of the nonfiction books “Lead from the Outside” and “Our Time Is Now.”