LOS ANGELES — The current season of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Star Talk” series is on hold amid sexual misconduct claims against the prominent astrophysicist.

National Geographic channel said Thursday that new episodes of the science-based talk show won’t air until an investigation involving Tyson is completed.

Last December, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine claims that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women.

Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014, and a new edition of the series was set to air this year on National Geographic.

Tyson has denied an accusation that he groped a woman and denied making sexual advances toward a production assistant at his home.

He has said he will cooperate fully with what he called an impartial investigation.

