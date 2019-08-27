ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a cruise to nowhere, but that will be just fine with die-hard Star Wars fans.

Disney officials on Tuesday offered new details on its recently announced Star Wars-themed resort in Florida.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world. Except instead of traveling on the high seas, visitors will be made to feel like they’ve been launched from a parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida to a spaceship millions of miles above Earth.

The opening date hasn’t been set yet.

The details on the hotel were given as Disney World prepares to open its $1 billion, 14-acre (5.6-hectare) Star Wars-themed land. A near identical park opened in California earlier this summer.

