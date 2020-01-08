PASADENA, Calif. — Jimmy Kimmel is going to help celebrities help their favorite charities. He’s hosting a prime-time edition of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” with stars as the contestants and winnings earmarked for their causes of choice.

“Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes,” the ABC late-night host said in a wry statement. Kimmel’s reference was to original host Regis Philbin, who in 2000 put his name on a necktie and shirt collection.