A spokesman for Delaware’s Democratic AG said she believes student loan debt is a crisis that will continue spiraling without “serious action.” The letter from the AGs said that canceling debt would boost the economy and help millions of Americans.
But Biden recently said during a CNN town hall that he won’t enact a $50,000 student debt forgiveness plan.
“My point is: I understand the impact of debt, and it can be debilitating,” Biden said. “I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not $50 (thousand), because I don’t think I have the authority to do it.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wilmington News Journal.