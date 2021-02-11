Thirteen of the newly reported deaths lived in a long-term care facility. Just over half of the state’s virus-related deaths have involved people living in a long-term care facility.
Virus-related hospitalizations in the state fell by two compared to 252, while 25 of those cases are considered critical.
Delaware health officials also reported 260 new positive cases of the virus in Wednesday’s update. The total number of cases is now 81,464.
Meanwhile, 129,156 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.
