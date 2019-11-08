The notice says the landfill has been exceeding hourly limits for sulfur oxide emissions since October 2018. Federal authorities say the chemicals can cause breathing difficulties and issues. Waste Management spokesman John Hambrose says the current level of emissions don’t pose a public health or safety concern.

Despite the ongoing violation, the landfill is at the center of a lawsuit against New Castle County by landfill operator Waste Management, which is fighting to increase the landfill’s size.

