Pressure buildup behind membranes that filter flow caused the malfunction, the release states.

Tidewater Utilities operates the plant. The utility consulted with the membrane manufacturer and implemented new protocols to keep another malfunction from occurring, according to the DNREC.

The plant had to bypass stages of wastewater treatment for several days in December. That malfunction caused an environmental violation, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. The agency is investigating before determining appropriate action, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD