He added, “I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons.”
The department did not say who received the passport.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during LGBT Pride Month in June, announced plans to move toward adding a gender marker for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people applying for a passport. Applicants no longer require medical certification of their self-selected gender if it does not match the gender on other documents.
Several other countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, already issue passports in which their citizens can designate a gender other than male or female.
— Eugene Scott
ILLINOIS
Judge acquits man caught living at airport
A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge.
Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week, the Chicago Tribune reported. Singh, 37, is expected back in court Friday on an escape charge for allegedly violating the terms of his electronic monitoring while out on bond for the trespassing charge.
After Singh’s Jan. 16 arrest, the Transportation Security Administration, which regulates security at the airport for the Chicago Department of Aviation, determined that Singh had not violated airport regulations.
Singh, who came to the United States nearly six years ago to get a master’s degree, was living in Orange, Calif., when he boarded a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago last October for what was supposed to be the first leg of his return home to India. But he was arrested in January after two United Airlines employees noticed he was wearing a badge that an airport operations manager had reported missing.
Singh told police that he stayed at the airport because the coronavirus pandemic had left him afraid to fly.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Ex-nurse who killed 4 given death sentence
A jury sentenced a former Texas nurse to death Wednesday for killing four patients by injecting air into their arteries after heart surgery.
The Smith County jury deliberated about two hours before condemning William George Davis to death. The 37-year-old Hallsville man’s sentence will be automatically appealed.
The sentence came a week after the same jury found Davis guilty of capital murder.
Jurors agreed with prosecutors that Davis killed four patients at a Tyler hospital in 2017 and 2018. John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina suffered unexplained neurological problems and died while recovering from their heart surgeries at Christus Mother Frances Hospital.
During the trial, prosecutors played recordings of telephone calls from jail in which Davis told his ex-wife he would find ways to prolong patients’ ICU stays so he could work more overtime and make more money.
— Associated Press