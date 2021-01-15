The agency has received more than 4,000 complaints. It also has conducted about 1,800 site visits since early June.
Administrative action has been taken against just over 20 those cases, according to the department’s Enforcement Actions webpage.
The most common violations are for customers failing to wear face-coverings, occupancy limits not being followed and a lack of social distancing.
“Our first intent is usually to provide education and outreach,” said Jamie Mack, Chief of DPH’s Health Systems Protection sector. “We would rather provide the correct information rather than coming in as a harsh enforcer.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News Journal of Wilmington, Del..