The department said that indoor visits will be limited to one or two people per resident and will be by appointment only. And visits must occur in a visitation room near an entrance.
Other requirements include the wearing of face masks at all times and keeping a social distance.
“We know that families and close friends of residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have been eager to see their loved ones indoors again,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said in a statement.
