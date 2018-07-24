DOVER, Del. — State officials are touting the important role that broadband technology can play in making Delaware more prosperous and competitive.

Gov. John Carney planned to meet with representatives from Delaware Electric Cooperative in Greenwood on Tuesday to see how the utility has used communications technology to promote economic development and connect its 26 substations.

Carney then was scheduled to travel to Seaford to announce the state’s plans to further expand broadband access to underserved areas.

As part of the Department of Technology and Information’s efforts to promote fixed wireless broadband solutions and reach underserved populations in rural areas, Seaford partnered with a company called Bloosurf to launch a pilot project offering free service to customers within eight miles of the wireless access points.

