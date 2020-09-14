The trooper noticed that a car was going to hit the patrol vehicle, so the trooper jumped into the car to avoid getting hit.
While the trooper was trying to enter the car, the driver’s side door hit the troopers leg but the trooper wasn’t injured.
The patrol car sustained “functional damage.”
Brown was issued a citation to appear in court. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
