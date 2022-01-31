Potter, who is white, was convicted in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge. Video of the shooting from police body cameras and dashcams showed that Wright, who was Black, pulled away while another officer attempted to handcuff him. Potter repeatedly said she would tase him, but instead shot him once in his chest with her gun, which was in her hand.