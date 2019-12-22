Kirk had a passion for helping those less fortunate, the press office said in a statement.

“A man of outstanding character, and one who was a champion for doing what is right, made him one of our most fervent leaders and also one of our most gracious,” it said.

AD

House Speaker David Ralston said Kirk “devoted his life to glorifying God and building up his community.

“He had a servant’s heart and a compassionate spirit,” Ralston said in a statement.

In June, he announced his diagnosis of bile duct cancer.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD