The mandate applies to about 250 lawmakers and staffers. Senate employees face termination if they refuse vaccines, according to Spilka. A compliance policy, which will include limited medical and religious exemptions as well as enforcement mechanisms, are still being formulated.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week required vaccinations for 44,000 executive department employees and contractors.
The offices of the state attorney general, auditor and treasurer, as well as the state court system, have announced some version of a vaccine mandate for their workers.
The Massachusetts House is also expected to issue some kind of vaccination requirement, a spokesperson for House Speaker Ronald Mariano said last week.
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
Students who attend schools operated by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will be required to wear face coverings when the new academic year starts, church leaders said Wednesday.
The mask requirement will last until Oct. 1 and is in line with proposed masking regulations for the state’s public schools.
“At that time, we will evaluate our policy moving forward reflecting on state and federal guidance, updated health data, and input from schools and parents,” the archdiocese said.
The indoor mask mandate for students, staff and faculty applies to 69 schools operated by the archdiocese, and is recommended for another 31 Catholic schools that are either independent or operated by a religious order.